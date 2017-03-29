$100 Nike Gift Card

Posted on at by with

VERSATILE AND FAST

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 33 Men’s Running Shoe provides a perfect fit, fast feel and responsive cushioning that will help you pick up the pace and focus on your speed.

RESPONSIVE CUSHIONING

Heel and forefoot Nike Zoom Air units make for a soft, responsive and springy ride.

SECURE COMFORT

A consistent fit with engineered mesh allows for breathability, while ultralight, super-strong Flywire cables provide incredible support.

SMOOTH FOOTSTRIKE

The heel is designed to support your natural range of motion and the outsole works to absorb impact and cushion on contact for a soft, smooth transition.

MORE DETAILS

A soft Cushlon midsole adds cushioning and support

No-sew toe overlay for lasting wear

Flex grooves allow natural range of motion

Waffle pistons on the outsole for multi-surface traction

Weight: 306 grams approx. (men’s size 9)

Offset: 10mm