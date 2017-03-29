$100 Nike Gift Card
VERSATILE AND FAST
The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 33 Men’s Running Shoe provides a perfect fit, fast feel and responsive cushioning that will help you pick up the pace and focus on your speed.
RESPONSIVE CUSHIONING
Heel and forefoot Nike Zoom Air units make for a soft, responsive and springy ride.
SECURE COMFORT
A consistent fit with engineered mesh allows for breathability, while ultralight, super-strong Flywire cables provide incredible support.
SMOOTH FOOTSTRIKE
The heel is designed to support your natural range of motion and the outsole works to absorb impact and cushion on contact for a soft, smooth transition.
MORE DETAILS
- A soft Cushlon midsole adds cushioning and support
- No-sew toe overlay for lasting wear
- Flex grooves allow natural range of motion
- Waffle pistons on the outsole for multi-surface traction
- Weight: 306 grams approx. (men’s size 9)
- Offset: 10mm
