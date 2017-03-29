samsung s7

Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone was launched in February 2016. The phone comes with a 5.10-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 pixels by 2560 pixels at a PPI of 577 pixels per inch. Samsung Galaxy S7 price in India starts from Rs. 41,500.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 200GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S7 packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 runs Android 6.0 and is powered by a 3000mAh non removable battery. It measures 142.40 x 69.60 x 7.90 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 152.00 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) . Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope and Barometer.