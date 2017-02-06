Tai Lopez explains how to Make More Money, how to get Rich using the Power of the Internet.

Posted on at by with

At every point when you have something to sell you have two basic kinds of people who you can work with:

Prospects and paying customers.

Paying customers buy stuff from you.

Prospects are people who are somewhat interested in your product.

You must be able to convert prospects into customers to make money.

If you know how to take the 7.3 billion people and turn them into prospects or a lead you are going to get a hell of a lot more people in the paying category.

Remember, impatience = poverty.

Most people walk up to the 7.3 billion in the world and impatiently try to get them to buy.

People need to see your brand 7 times before they want to buy.

Heres a simple way to get more leads:

1. Ask people for their email on your website

2. Be good at it. To be good it has to be mobile optimized. It has to look good. There has to be an incentive it.

3. Know how to follow up

One my tricks when I used to have nightclubs was to get email addresses.

When people first saw the Lamborghini ad they thought it was weird. But over time people started to watch the ad and say, “Oh, this guy is telling me to read more books.”

For me the better I have gotten at this, the more money I’ve made.

My friend Anthony made this tool to get more email leads.

This guy has made lots of money online.

Remember I said you have to be good at asking for emails?

Anthony has a webinar that you can watch to learn the 3 things to help you build more opt-ins.

Remember, cynics are always broke.

All the money is on the cutting edge.

Make war with a multitude of councilors.

I look at everything now with open eyes and I’m always willing to experiment.

People are so paralyzed by inaction, so they miss opportunities.

If you want to do big things don’t regret a lot of stuff.

You need buyers, this is key.

Having a Snapchat or Instagram does not mean people will buy.

It’s the transition that gets them to buy.

How do you get someone from Instagram into a sequence where they get to know you?

To make a lot of money you have to know how to do a lot of things.

This is one of those simple things you must know.

For some of you this is going to be the most important decision you have ever made.

For some of you it won’t.

But remember a mind full of conclusions has no room for expansion.

I have never met someone who said, “Bro, I went broke because I invested in my own brain.”

Only by investing will you acquire more wealth.

There are no get rich quick schemes, there are only skills.

How do you build skills?

Train.

How do you train?

Spend time with people who have done it before.

You need pieces from everyone.

A little from me, a little from Anthony, a little from Warren Buffet, a little from Elon Musk.

This is what has worked for me.

Of course you have to apply skill to it.

The purpose of life is to win and bring others along with you to win.

Just like my mentors took me along the ride with them I want to take you with me.

Let me know if this helps you?

Advertisement: Sales commissions received

Disclaimer: Results may vary. This cannot be expected or guarantee. This is a case by case for each user.